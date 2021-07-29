Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Veteran superstar Sanjay Dutt received a plethora of birthday wishes as he turned a year older on Thursday. However, it was his wife Maanayata Dutt's birthday note for him that has been trending on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Maanyata shared an adorable picture featuring herself with his husband Dutt.

Sharing the snap, Maanyata penned down a beautiful caption, wishing him an abundance of love, health, and success.

"Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace, health, and success...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you #happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod," she noted.

Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in the year 2008 and the duo is parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter Trishala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran star Sanjay Dutt unveiled his new look and a new poster from his forthcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. He will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Shamshera' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. (ANI)

