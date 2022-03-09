New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has completed the outdoor shoot schedule for his upcoming film 'Babli Bouncer' which features Tamannaah Bhatia.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Madhur shared an image featuring himself and Bhatia holding the clapboard.

Also Read | Radhe Shyam Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Epic Love Tale.

"Finished the first marathon outdoor shoot of #Bablibouncer in #Punjab and #Delhi. It was an immensely creatively satisfying experience. A big thanks to all my actors & technicians. @tamannaahspeaks #BabliBouncer. @foxstarhindi @JungleePictures," he tweeted alongside the snap.

The movie went on floors on February 18, 2022.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Contestants Get Emotional After Listening to Stories of Acid Attack Survivors on the Women's Day Special Episode (Watch Video).

Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is touted as a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)