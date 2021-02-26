Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Personifying beauty dressed in a traditional avatar, Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday treated fans to stunning all smiles pictures.

The 'Devdas' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures posing in traditional attire.

The pictures featured in the post see Madhuri sporting an ink blue saree with accentuated designs towards the plates. With her luscious locks open, the actor mesmerised with a minimum make-up look, the actor accessorised her glamorous avatar with heavy diamond and stone studded earrings.

The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star's million-dollar smile seemed enough to make the fan's heart skip a beat.

Taking to the caption, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' star captioned the post as, "Blue hue," and added a blue heart.

Celebrity followers including Lara Dutta Bhupathi and more than 1.9 million fans liked the post with scores of them leaving adorable comments.

Nora Fatehi left heart eyes and smiley face emoticon while others left heart and fire emoticons over the post.

Quite an active social media user, the 'Dil' star keeps on sharing intriguing videos and photos over the platform. Earlier, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood treated fans to a dreamy picture of herself and termed smiling a 'superpower'. (ANI)

