Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post has left fans wondering whether he is collaborating with Madhuri Dixit Nene for a song.

On Wednesday, Varun took to the social media application and shared two pictures with Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl.

In the images, the two stars can be seen happily posing with each other while being all dressed up. Madhuri sported a blue shimmery saree and Varun marked his presence in a white coat.

Giving an interesting touch to his look, Varun also carried a red-coloured gamcha.

"DHAK DHAK karna laga. Something special coming," Varun captioned the post.

As soon as Varun shared the images, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to express their excitement.

"Woaah. Is it a song?" a fan asked.

"Can't wait to see you guys together in a new project. It seems like you are coming up with a song," another one wrote.

Varun and Madhuri have earlier worked together in Abhishek Verman's directorial 'Kalank', which was released in 2019. (ANI)

