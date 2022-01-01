Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit posted a beautiful wish to mark actor Sonali Bendre's birthday on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with the birthday girl at a party. Accompanying them are Kajol, Manish Malhotra and Madhuri's husband Shriram Nene.

Further, Madhuri penned, "Wish you a very happy birthday dear @iamsonalibendre. You are an inspiration to everyone and you have always left everyone awestruck with your gorgeous look."

Hoping for good health for her future, she added, "May the coming year bless you with lots of happiness and good health!"

The two Bollywood divas have worked together in the film 'Lajja' (2001).

Actor Anushka Sharma also wished Sonali by sharing her stunning picture on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, "Happy birthday dear Sonali! Wishing you love and light always."

Meanwhile, Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment. (ANI)

