Entertainment News | Madhuri Dixit Releases Lyric Video of 'Candle'

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit -- currently basking in the success of her debut single 'Candle' -- on Friday released the official lyric video of the song.

The evergreen actor shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "Sing along with me and together let's spread some love & positivity through music."

On May 23, the 53-year-old star premiered her song of 'positivity' during a Facebook Live.

Minutes after treating the music enthusiasts, the first name from the Bollywood industry to appreciate Dixit was filmmaker Karan Johar.

The 'My Name is Khan' director tweeted: "Is there anything my supremely talented friend @MadhuriDixitcannot do ??? Please give this beautifully rendered song a soulful listen! The world of music welcomes you Madhuri!"

Quick enough were other actors including Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jaaved Jaaferi, Hrithik Roshan to heap praises on the star for her new song.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, while addressing the song of his 'friend and madly talented' Dixit explained how she has influenced him throughout his career. Khan noted that Dixit is someone he always 'look up to.'

The newly launched song 'Candle' intends to bring high hopes and positivity among people amid these trying times. (ANI)

