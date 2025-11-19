Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen in an interesting avatar for a new show titled 'Mrs. Deshpande'.

On Wednesday, Madhuri's first look from the show was unveiled, and it's quite captivating.

The first glimpse shows Madhuri removing her makeup and jewellery, revealing a raw, unfiltered version of herself in the very next frame. The next shot hinted that something grave had transpired as she appears to be behind bars.

While the makers have not revealed much about the show, the first look was all enough to leave fans of Madhuri excited.

"Super mam you are gorgeous," a netizen wrote.

"Mrs. Deshpande is coming... and I'm already obsessed," another user commented.

'Mrs. Deshpande' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

The show will be out on JioHotstar soon.

Meanwhile, Madhuri was recently seen enthralling her fans on a world tour that spread across 6 cities including Canada, Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Houston, Chicago and Boston.(ANI)

