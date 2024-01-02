Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin-Ryan to offer prayers and seek blessings of Bappa for her upcoming film Marathi film 'Panchak', ahead of its theatrical release.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Madhuri can be seen wearing a floral anarkali suit while Shriram Nene opted for a red kurta set for the occasion.

Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

'Panchak', which will be released on January 5.

Recently, Madhuri was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

On receiving this special honour, Madhuri said, "I am very honoured to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works."

She was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

