Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): On this year's 'World No Tobacco Day', actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, shares a video, wherein explaining to his fans the advantages of quitting smoking, on his social account, on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dr Nene shared a short video in which he explained the 'Benefits of quitting smoking' to all his fans and admirers.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Commit to quitting this World No Tobacco Day!#QuittersAreWinners #WorldNoTobaccoDay"

Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit married in 1999. Arin, the couple's first child, was born in 2003, and Ryan, the couple's second child, was born in 2005. (ANI)

