Entertainment News | Madonna Recalls Her Dating Rules During Her Early Days in New York City

Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): Pop icon Madonna has revealed an unusual factor that influenced her dating choices during her early years in New York City's '80s vibrant club scene, according to E! News.

Appearing on the recent episode of the Rent Free game show, the 67-year-old singer recalled how practical considerations often shaped her interest in potential romantic partners.

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"I would date guys based on whether they had bathtubs and showers I could use," Madonna said with a laugh. "I'd be like, 'So where do you live?' And they're like, 'I live on the Upper West Side.' And I'm like, 'Do you have a bathtub?' That was a big plus for me."

The "Material Girl" singer explained that having access to a comfortable place to freshen up was an important perk during her younger days in the city, as per the outlet.

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"I'd go to this guy or potential boyfriend's house and take a bath or a shower," she said while speaking alongside Bilt CEO Ankur Jain. "And eat their mother's home cooking!"

Over the years, Madonna has been linked to several high-profile figures, including late rapper Tupac Shakur, actor Warren Beatty and filmmaker Guy Ritchie, whom she married in 2000. The former couple share sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda.

Madonna is also mother to Lourdes Leon, whom she shares with former partner Carlos Leon, as well as adopted children Mercy, Stella and Estere.

The singer has since left her dating days behind and is currently in a relationship with retired soccer player Akeem Morris, with whom she has been linked for the past two years, according to E! News.

Although Madonna generally keeps her personal life private, she recently offered fans a glimpse into their relationship while reflecting on her 2025 birthday celebrations in Italy.

"My dream, for many years, has been to watch the Palio horse race in Siena that takes place on my birthday since 1482!" she wrote alongside a video featuring Morris, adding, "There are no words to describe the excitement, the suspense, and the Pageantry! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to silence before the race begins!"

The music superstar continues to balance her celebrated career with family life and personal milestones, occasionally sharing stories from her journey to global fame, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)