Entertainment News | Maggie Gyllenhaal to Direct Adaptation of Rachel Kushner's 'Creation Lake'

Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to reunite with Warner Bros. for a new project, with the studio acquiring Rachel Kushner's acclaimed novel 'Creation Lake' for her to develop, produce and direct, according to Variety.

The project marks another collaboration between Gyllenhaal and Warner Bros. following last year's Gothic romance film 'The Bride!'.

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According to reports, 'Creation Lake' follows Sadie Smith, a 34-year-old American secret agent who is sent to infiltrate an eco-activist collective in France using her powers of seduction and manipulation. As she becomes increasingly involved with the commune, Sadie begins to question her own beliefs and worldview.

The novel has been described as a "propulsive page-turner filled with dark humor" that explores themes of identity, history and radical politics. It became a New York Times bestseller and was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. The book was also longlisted for the National Book Award and the Pen/Faulkner Award for Fiction.

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The announcement comes after Gyllenhaal's ambitious directorial venture 'The Bride!', a 1930s-set feminist reimagining of the classic 'Bride of Frankenstein' story. The film, starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, divided critics and struggled commercially, earning around USD 24 million worldwide against a reported budget of USD 90 million, according to Variety.

Despite the film's box-office performance, Gyllenhaal remains one of Hollywood's most respected actor-directors. Her directorial debut, 'The Lost Daughter' (2022), adapted from Elena Ferrante's novel, received widespread critical acclaim and earned three Academy Award nominations, including a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Gyllenhaal.

As an actor, Gyllenhaal received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Crazy Heart' and won a Golden Globe Award for her role in the television miniseries 'The Honorable Woman', according to Variety.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal is also set to be honoured with the President's Award at the upcoming Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. She will receive the recognition during the festival's opening ceremony alongside actor-filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg and is also scheduled to present a screening of 'The Bride!' at the event. (ANI)

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