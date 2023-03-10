Chandrapur, Mar 10 (PTI) A three-day international film festival organised by the state's department of cultural affairs and Pune international film festival will be held in Chandrapur in Maharashtra from Saturday, an official said.

The event will be inaugurated by state cultural affairs minister and district guardian minister Mungantiwar in the presence of renowned director Jabbar Patel and former FTII dean Samar Nakhate, he said.

The festival, which will start with Marathi film 'Panchak', aims to create literacy about cinema and the process of selecting films for acclaimed awards, including the Oscars, he added.

"A total of 17 films will be screened, including three Marathi films. This includes 'Territory', which is based on the habitat of tigers, and has been made by Sachin Mulyamwar and people from Chandrapur," he said.

