Entertainment News | Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More, Others over Alleged Obscene and Objectionable Remarks at Gurugram Comedy Show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved, in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content at a Gurugram stand-up comedy show through online platforms and social media.

FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station U/s 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and others for alleged obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, according to Maharashtra Cyber.

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The present case arises from certain videos and clips circulated through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by stand-up comedian Pranit More. The content being widely circulated allegedly contains obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, which are against accepted societal norms and attract provisions of criminal law.

The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber revealed that one of the clips allegedly contained remarks made by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity.

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Further, another clip allegedly featured Dr Sejal Pawar making obscene and derogatory comments concerning deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes. The content is alleged to be disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and contrary to accepted standards of public decency.

According to Maharashtra Cyber, it is further alleged that the viral content was recorded, promoted, published, and disseminated through various digital and social media platforms in connection with the programme hosted by Pranit More, with the apparent objective of increasing viewership, audience engagement, and deriving financial and commercial gains through online monetisation and other revenue-generating activities.

During the course of investigation, summons have been issued to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr. Sejal Pawar, directing them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for enquiry and recording of their statements.

The investigation is presently underway, and appropriate legal action is expected to be taken against all persons found involved in accordance with the law. (ANI)

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