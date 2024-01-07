  • Viral
    Entertainment News | Mahesh Babu Brings Power Packed Action in 'Guntur Kaaram' Trailer

    Finally, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Guntur Kaaram' starring Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer of the film.

    Jan 07, 2024
    Entertainment News | Mahesh Babu Brings Power Packed Action in 'Guntur Kaaram' Trailer

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Finally, makers of the highly anticipated film 'Guntur Kaaram' starring Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer of the film.

    Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu treated fans with a trailer video.

    The trailer showcased Mahesh Babu as Ramana, who delivers dialogues and throws punches with ease.

    The video additionally indicates that Ramana's connection with his family would be emotionally charged in the film.

    Apart from him, the video introduces some of the other characters.

    Sharing the video, he wrote, "It's a massy Sankranthi!! #GunturKaaram... In theatres Jan 12th, 2024!!"

    As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

    Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

    The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

    In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.

    The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

    In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks.

    The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek at its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable."

    The teaser ended by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

