New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Ahead of the much-anticipated release of his 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' film, south star Mahesh Babu participated in the viral #Whatshappening Twitter trend.

In the Twitter video, Mahesh is seen dressed in comfy attire responding to some light-hearted questions like "Describe Sarkaru Vaari Paata in a tweet?". To this the Telugu superstar said, "I think my fans are going to have a blast this summer."

He was also asked who he would like to follow on the platform to which Mahesh replied that he would want to see his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Twitter, so he could follow her.

Mahesh is also producing 'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' under his banner G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The action-comedy directed by Parasuram Petla and also starring Keerthy Suresh in the leading role is set for theatrical release worldwide on May 12.

It has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. (ANI)

