Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): One of the most loved couples in tinsel town, South superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar wished each other in an adorable way on their 18th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mahesh posted a throwback picture with Namrata. He Captioned the frame, "Us... A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG." In the picture, Namrata and Mahesh were all smiles. Namrata replied to his hubby's post saying, "And I love you too ..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cod4YvIPvn-/

Namrata took to Instagram to treat her fans with another mushy picture of them. It's a throwback picture as well. In the frame, Namrata is giving a peck to his hubby, who seems sleepy. Namrata wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made. Happy anniversary MB."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cod4LsTvzDx/

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, wished "Happy anniversary'' on Namrata's post.

Mahesh and Namrata are parents to son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The couple posts lovely family pictures from their vacations.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with director Trivikram after 12 years. Previously, the actor and the director collaborated on blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'.

Pooja Hegde will share the screen space with Mahesh Babu in the new film. This marks her second collaboration with the 'Spyder' actor after their 2019 blockbuster hit 'Maharashi'. (ANI)

