Entertainment News | Mahesh Babu Unveils New Teaser of Satyadev's Psychological Drama 'Rao Bahadur'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): The makers of 'Rao Bahadur' have released a new teaser for the upcoming Telugu film, offering a deeper look into what appears to be an unusual psychological drama starring Satyadev in the lead role.

The film, directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.

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The latest teaser, titled "Just A Teaser," expands on the mystery that surrounded the film's earlier promotional material. Running through a series of striking visuals, the teaser introduces viewers to a world shaped by fear, hallucinations, delusions and psychological conflict.

Satyadev, who plays the titular character Rao Bahadur, is seen in a markedly different avatar. The teaser hints at a story centred around a prince-like figure battling forces that may be supernatural, psychological, or perhaps a combination of both. The glimpse suggests that the protagonist is believed to be possessed by a demon, while also raising questions about perception and reality.

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Sharing the teaser on social media, Mahesh Babu praised the team behind the project and expressed his excitement about the film's release.

"Remember... This is JUST A TEASER.!! Really proud of this team for bringing the extraordinary vision of #RaoBahadur to life.... Coming to cinemas on July 3rd," he wrote.

https://x.com/urstrulyMahesh/status/2065433435439808886?s=20

The first look and its first song, titled 'O Sundari', was released earlier this year. The romantic track featured Satyadev and Deepa Thomas and received a positive response.

The film is directed, written and edited by Venkatesh Maha. Apart from Satyadev and Deepa Thomas, the cast includes Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka and Master Kiran. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Kartik Parmar, music composer Smaran Sai and production designer Rohan Singh. (ANI)

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