Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): On the occasion of his 47th birthday on August 9, superstar Mahesh Babu's fans have decided to mark the special day with a special screening of his 2003 romantic action drama Pokiri.

The show's collection will be donated to help children's heart operations and education for poor kids through MB Foundation.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar thanked everyone for their noble gesture.

"Huge thank you to all the super fans for arranging special screenings for Pokiri all over the world. Immensely grateful for all the love. August 9 could not be any better," she wrote on Instagram.

Namrata also shared a note that read, "On the occasion of SuperStar Mahesh Babu's Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible. Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows. With Such outpour of Love from everywhere, Our Super Fans and Our Beloved Distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri Special Shows to Help Children's Heart Operations and Education for Poor Kids through MB Foundation."

"We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best way possible by following the footsteps of our hero SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU.. Like Hero Like FANS. This August 9th going to be Super Special," the note added. (ANI)

