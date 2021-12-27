Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to come up with a web series titled 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'.

Actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul will headline the show, which will premiere on Voot Select.

As per a statement, 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' is set against the backdrop of the golden era of 70's Bollywood with great music.

It mainly revolves around the lives of struggling film director Shankar (Tahir), diva Aamna (Amala Paul) and Shankar's wife Anju (Amrita). A complicated triangle where the fledgling film director finds a soulmate in the yesteryear Bollywood actress, leaving his wife stunned and him torn between two worlds.

The series is written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. Also, Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios have joined hands to present 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'. (ANI)

