Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Thursday, veteran star Anupam Kher took to Instagram and informed everyone that Mahima is suffering from cancer.

He dropped an emotional video in which Mahima is seen recalling opening up to Kher about her cancer diagnosis when he called her to offer her a role in his movie 'Signature'.

In the clip, Mahima shared that Kher called her to do his film when she was getting treated in the hospital. She said that she has been receiving calls to do web shows and films but she couldn't say yes because she had no hair. She later got emotional and said that she asked Kher if she can do his film with a wig as she has lost hair due to cancer.

Sharing the video, Kher wrote, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us."

He added, "Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her."

As soon as Mahima shared her health update, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.

"My rock star for life! Love youReal life hero ... more power to you," Anita Hassanandani commented.

"Wow what an empowering story and thank you Anupam and Mahima for letting us hear this. Lots of love and good health to you @mahimachaudhry1 you're such an inspiration," Soni Razdan wrote.

Genelia Deshmukh also hailed Kher for his support.

"More power to you @mahimachaudhry1. Sir you are always amazing and someone that person to lean on," Genelia commented.

Mahima is best known for her roles in films 'Pardes', 'Daag', 'Dhadkan', 'Dil Hai Tumhaara' and 'Lajja' among others. (ANI)

