Entertainment News | Makers Drop BTS Scenes from Sets of 'Toxic' to Wish Geetu Mohandas on Her Birthday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): The makers of Toxic have dropped behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of the film featuring director Geetu Mohandas on the occassion of her birthday.

KVN Productions, the official production banner of the movie, shared a video showcasing Geetu Mohandas in action during filming of the movie. In the video, the director was seen narrating action scenes, which were seen in the character introduction of Yash in the film.

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The production banner shared the video on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogue ever could, there she was!Happy birthday, Geetu Mohandas."

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The highly-awaited teaser of 'Toxic: A fairytale for grown-ups' is finally out, offering a glimpse into the brutal world of Yash where violence dictates rule.

Starring KGF fame actor Yash in the lead role, the film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in prominent roles.

The teaser begins with the introduction of a war with Yash in the centre. Moving from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop, the story appears to span different time periods with a dark, edgy atmosphere.

As the road to glory appears to reach a dead end for Yash, the actor gets prepared for a battle against the odds. He was seen swinging knives, firing guns and practising violence with brutality at its peak.

The teaser concludes with Yash delivering a dialogue about "manners" after he ends up killing a man by bashing his head on the table with an ashtray. The last part of the teaser introduces the villain.

The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on March 19. It was later postponed by the makers, citing Middle East Tensions. (ANI)

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