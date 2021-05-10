A still of Carnage from the movie 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (Image Source; Instagram)

Washington [US], May 10 (ANI): The trailer of the much-awaited American superhero film 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' starring Tom Hardy has been released on Monday. The movie based on the Marvel Comics character Venom will unveil the look of Carnage for the first time.

Fans of the adventure drama 'Venom' have been on their toes ever since the makers had announced the sequel of the film. To pique the curiosity of the cinephiles, the makers of the movie have now released the first trailer of the upcoming blood-curdling flick.

The nearly 3-minute-long trailer of the Sony-Marvel movie opens with the comedy scenes of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom's friendship. The trailer takes a dark turn when Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a crazed serial killer makes an entry.

Cletus, who made his cameo in the 2018 original film, enters with a much pivotal role in the sequel. He seems to have survived a lethal injection in prison, which appears to awaken the symbiote inside of him and transforms him into Carnage (the villain).

He and Tom Hardy, whose character Eddie Brock has made some peace with his alter-ego Venom, battle it out in a massive symbiote showdown.

The nail-biting trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, horror visuals, and an engaging story.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.

The follow-up to the 2018 'Venom', helmed by Andy Serkis, sees Hardy reprising his role as the alien symbiote, who originally appears as one of Spider-Man's archenemies but takes on the role of an antihero in its titular films. The first 'Venom' film was a box office hit, raking in USD 855 million globally.

Apart from Hardy, 'Venom 2' also features Woody Harrelson as Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, and Naomie Harris as Shriek.

The film features a screenplay by Kelly Marcel from a story by Marcel and Hardy. It is produced by Marcel, Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker. Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Ruben Fleischer, Edward Cheng, and Howard Chen serve as executive producers. Marco Beltrami is composing the music for the film.

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' is set to release on September 24, 2021. Originally scheduled for October 2020, the film has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most recently getting pushed back one week from September 17 to September 24. (ANI)

