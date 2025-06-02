Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): The makers have dropped the first poster for the sequel to its box-office horror phenomenon 'Five Nights at Freddy's'.

Based on the blockbuster game series, 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi.

Also Read | 'Thug Life' Row: After Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court for Film Release in State, CM Siddaramaiah Assures Action to Kannada Film Body.

'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, reported Deadline.

'Five Night at Freddy''s adapts Scott Cawthon's popular video game franchise of the same name and follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister. That fateful decision drags him into a supernatural nightmare's black heart, as per the outlet.

Also Read | Vijay Varma Announces New Project With Hansal Mehta, Calls It 'New Beginnings' Months After Breakup With Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film was one of several items unveiled at the festival. Blumhouse Founder and CEO Jason Blum took the stage in Mexico City to mark the company's 15th anniversary and unveil a slate of updates, exclusive footage, and surprise reveals, reported Deadline.

'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' is an upcoming American supernatural horror film directed by Emma Tammi and written by producer Scott Cawthon, creator of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game franchise.

A sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's (2023), the film stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard, all reprising their roles from the first film, with Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace, and Teo Briones joining the cast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)