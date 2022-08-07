Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' recently hosted a special screening of their film in Hyderabad in presence of many big industry names.

The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind.

Along with the famous south celebrities, the entire star cast of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was also present at the grand premiere night.

Through 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor Aamir Khan, makes his comeback into the entertainment industry after four years.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film is well received by the audience as the visuals from the film have intrigued them to watch more from Laal Singh Chaddha's life. Apart from that, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' marks a milestone by becoming the most successful album of the year 2022.

Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film triggered controversy after "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter.

Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's family entertainer 'Raksha Bandhan' on August 11. (ANI)

