Entertainment News | Makers Rewrote a Scene in Spider Man: Brand New Day After Tom Holland, Zendaya Spoke Up Against It

Washington DC [US], June 3 (ANI): Tom Holland revealed that he had an "amazing moment" with Zendaya on the sets of 'Spiderman: Brand New Day' when they mutually acknowledged that a scene they were filming just wasn't working. After discussion, they suggested the makers to re-write the scene, reported Variety.

Tom Holland explained that it was "only because of our relationship that" he had the courage to check in with Zendaya to make sure they both agreed the scene needed to be rewritten and reshot, reported Variety.

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"We shot my coverage. Now we're doing her coverage, and I would never ever dream of saying this to an actress that I wasn't with. So I said, 'Do you think that this scene is working?' And she was like, 'No. I don't think the scene is working at all,'" Holland said as quoted by Variety.

"I went to the producers and asked, 'Do you think the scene is working?' They said, 'No,' and I said, 'Yeah, me and Z are really not feeling it,'" added Tom Holland as quoted by Variety.

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According to the outlet, Holland and Zendaya then took their concerns to the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, saying: "Hey, man, listen, I know we've been shooting for hours and I hate to tell you this, but I just, I don't think that this scene is working. What we're supposed to feel, we're not feeling it in the moment.'"

"He's so calm. Nothing can throw him off," Holland explained. "He listened and sat down and was like, 'What are you trying to feel?' I told him and he said, 'That's exactly what we need to be feeling.' He said to the crew, 'Everyone can go home and we're gonna sit down and rewrite this scene,' as quoted by Variety.

We came in the next day and reshot the scene and I'm so glad that we did because it sings in the movie. It was just so funny, I was thinking about, like, if this wasn't Zendaya that I was sitting across from... imagine on someone else's coverage being like, 'Do you think this is working?'"

According to Variety, Holland went on to praise Zendaya as "fearless" when it comes to her acting, adding: "She's just like absolutely 10 toes down, I'm gonna give this everything. When you watch her as Rue, she could not be more different to who she is in real life. And then if you see her as Emma in 'The Drama,' it's just such a different performance, but with no less intent or passion or drive."

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 31. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)