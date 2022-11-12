Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): On Saturday, the last rites of actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi were performed. He was bade farewell by his friends, family, and co-workers, including Malaika Arora, Arti Singh, Manish Goel, Jay Bhanushali, Amit Bhel, and Rohit Varma.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who played roles in well-known television shows such as 'Mamta' and 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti,' passed away after collapsing at a gym on Friday at the age of 46.

His funeral was held in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. His relatives and TV industry colleagues attended the service and paid him their final respects.

Malaika Arora, Jay Bhanushali, Vivek Mushran, Manish Goel, and Aarti were among the stars who paid their last respects to their departed friend.

Siddhant's teary-eyed daughter was comforted by Manish's wife, actor Poonam Narula.

The final rites were performed by Diza, his daughter. Alesia Raut, Siddhaanth's wife, was also present at the crematorium to bid farewell to her husband. The actor is survived by his wife and two children.

According to reports, he was taken to the hospital shortly after passing out in a gym. Doctors attempted to revive him for 45 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Siddhant, a former model, made his acting debut in Kkusum. He also had meaty roles in other popular sitcoms such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Ziddi Dil, among others. (ANI)

