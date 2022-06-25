Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Malaika and Arjun are currently having the time of their life in Paris! The duo jet off to the French capital to celebrate the latter's birthday which is on Saturday.

Ready to bring in the birthday festivities, the couple has been sharing pictures on their social media handles. Malaika recently took to her Instagram to share a cool picture of beau Arjun where he is seen giving a side pose for the camera!

Also Read | Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Up Her Portions for Vikas Bahl's Film Co-Starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Standing next to the entrance of a building, Arjun donned a grey sweatshirt with black joggers. He drizzled a bit of coolness to the outfit with a black beanie. Accessorizing the casual, sporty look further, he wore black sunnies, grey sneakers and a loose locket. Malaika captioned the picture "skinny" and tagged Arjun in it.

Re-sharing the photo, he wrote a hilarious caption "She has finally mastered the art of taking good pictures."

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2022: Date, Time, When and Where to Watch the Bollywood Extravaganza on Television!.

The couple was spotted at the airport on Thursday evening as they flew off to Paris. Arjun posted a picture of Malaika from inside the aeroplane and captioned it "Loving her excitement".

Amidst rumours of the couple tying the knot by the end of this year, the couple keeps giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives on Instagram.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29.

Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)