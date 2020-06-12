Entertainment News | Malayalam Actress Rajini Chandy Holds Protest Against Dumping Waste in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Malayalam actress Rajini Chandy on Friday held a protest against the dumping of waste in public places in Kerala's Kochi in a bid to keep the state clean amid COVID-19 crisis.

She held the protest at North Kalamassery in Kochi by putting up a banner on a wall urging people to keep the environment clean.

"Every month, both I and my helper boy clean this road. Even after the COVID-19 infection hit us, I cleaned the road but I see the waste again now. I felt really sorry. Why don't people realise the seriousness of this disease? So, I thought somebody would see the banner and cooperate with me and save our Kerala," Chandy told ANI.

She has acted in three Malayalam movies and participated in the Malayalam Big Boss reality show. (ANI)

