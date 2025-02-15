Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday led the final tributes to renowned Bengali singer-songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay, who passed away at the age of 82. His last rites were performed with full state honours at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata.

Mukhopadhyay, known for his socially conscious songs, was the voice behind iconic Bengali compositions like 'Ami Banglay Gan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhashao Sagore'.

The veteran musician had been battling cancer before passing away on February 15.

Banerjee expressed her condolences to Mukhopadhyay's family and revealed that the state government had offered assistance, but the family declined.

" We had very good relations with pratul da. We offered help from the state, but his family refused. Well, we are in touch with them. This is a big loss for us," she said.

She also announced that the body of a Bengali singer would be donated to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted during his treatment, following the last rites in Kolkata.

In the visuals, CM Mamata was seen consoling the family of the singer followed by an offering of a white garland on the body of Pratul Mukhopadhyay during his last rites.

The followers and family of Pratul Mukhopadhyay also visited the last rites of the singer.

Some of Pratul's renowned albums include Pathorey Pathorey Naachey Aagun, Jete Hobey, Otho Hey, Kuttus Kottas, Swapner Pheriwala, Tomake Dekhchhilam, and others. (ANI)

