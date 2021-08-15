Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): For actor Mandira Bedi, August 15 is just not about Independence Day, her late husband Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary falls on the very same date.

On Sunday, Mandira took to Instagram and penned an emotional post in the beloved memory of Raj.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Why Films With Sprinkle of Patriotism Are Loved So Much!.

"15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Raj's Birthday...Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled. Here's hoping you're in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love," she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, she posted a throwback picture of her sharing smiles with Raj.

Also Read | Jagjit Kaur Dies at 93; Playback Singer Was the Widow of Late Music Composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam.

Raj, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. He was 49 when he breathed his last.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)