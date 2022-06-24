Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): American actors and real life husband-wife Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody would star as the real life couple in American premium television network, Showtime's 'Seasoned'.

'Seasoned' would be a scripted comedy pilot, portraying the first season of Patinkin and Grody's real life and relationship reported Deadline. It is co-written and co-created by writer-director Ewen Wright alongside the couples' son, Gideon Patinkin.

Also Read | JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Spells Magic While Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are True Stars Of This Fun-filled Dharma ‘Homecoming’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to the synopsis, the series would deal with "the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody... The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they've stayed together all this time."

Gary Levine, the President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. expressed gratitude to the elderly couple for helping 'millions of online viewers' to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Daedline. Levine further added that both Patinkin and his wife Grody have revealed the tit-bits of everyday life as they 'fearlessly' navigate through their marriage.

Also Read | Forensic Movie Review: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte's Middling Remake Veers Away From Malayalam Original With a Romantic Track and a WTF Third-Act Twist! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts. Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage... with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them... with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us." said Levine.

'Seasoned' would be produced by LAX Media productions while Tony Hernandez, Isabel Richardson, and Brooke Posch, will be the executive producers of the show, apart from Ewen Wright, Gideon Patinkin and Patinkin and Grody, reported Deadline.

Talking about actor Patinkin, he was nominated for seven Emmy Awards which included four awards for his role of Saul Berenson, he played in the series 'Homeland. For the show 'Chicago Hope', Patinkin bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, Patinkin's wife Grody was also honoured with the Drama Desk nomination for her Outstanding Solo Performance in the play 'A Mom's Life'. Apart from that, she also received an Obie theatre award for Outstanding Featured Actress in the play 'Top Girls'', reported Deadline.

Directed by Wright, 'Seasoned' will commence its production process this year in July in New York City. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)