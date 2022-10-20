Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Maniesh Paul's Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection.

Every year during Diwali, he pays a visit to Big B to seek his blessings. Continuing the ritual, Maniesh recently met the megastar and took his blessings.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Teaser to Be Out on His Birthday? Here’s What Netizens Are Saying.

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh shared a note dedicated to Amitabh and wrote, "And that's how my Diwali starts. Been a ritual for a long time now. Before I leave for Delhi to my house for Diwali I start with taking blessings for Diwali from @amitabhbachchan sir...its a rule!bas."

He shared that he feels "magical" after meeting Big B.

Also Read | Meghan Markle Recalls Her Suits Days; Opens Up About Her Struggles and Insecurities.

"I feel the magic! I get energy from him which can't be explained in words!!I simply can't explain the feeling!!especially the last pic...sir, I love you and you know it!!Your fanboy for life," Maniesh added.

Alongside the note, he shared pictures from the special meeting.

In one of the images, Big B is seen giving Maniesh a tight hug.

Maniesh's post for Big B has garnered several likes and comments.

"How lovely," Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma, commented.

Actors Elli AvrRam and Amruta Khanvilkar reacted to the post with a string of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh is busy hosting a new season of 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa', while Amitabh is gearing up for the release of 'Uunchai', which also stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. The film will hit the theatres on November 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)