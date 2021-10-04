Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who recently lost his father, has thanked all those who checked in on him and sent their love to him during this tough time.

Taking to Twitter, Manoj also spoke about how his father RK Bajpayee supported him to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal Opens Up About His Bond With Neha Bhasin, Says 'It Was a Pure, Nice and an Emotional Friendship'.

"Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all," he wrote.

Manoj's father breathed his last at the age of 83 on Sunday. His last rites were held at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (ANI)

Also Read | Elon Musk and Grimes Are Still Living Together Amid Reports of Their Troubled Relationship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)