Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy shooting for Kanu Behl's directorial 'Despatch' in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Manoj took to Instagram and shared a few BTS pictures from the shoot.

Also Read | Scream: New Posters Unveiled Featuring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette; Film to Hit the Big Screens on January 14, 2022.

In the images, Manoj can be seen sporting a nerd look.

"Shooting for RSVP & Kanu Behal ! Always enjoyed shooting in mumbai city & exploring it !!! Everyday is filled with drama & humour," he wrote.

Also Read | Padmini Kolhapure Gets Emotional Remembering Late Rishi Kapoor While Recreating 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' Song.

Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS pictures.

"Can't wait for this film," a social media user commented.

"Another masterpiece in making," another one wrote.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's production house, 'Despatch' is touted as an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)