Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): The highly anticipated film Manoj Bajpayee and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub-starrer 'Joram' is all set to make its theatrical release.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee shared an announcement poster and captioned it," A man, chased by his haunting past, races for his life! Get ready to witness this survival thriller.#Joram in cinemas worldwide on 8th December."

'Joram,' an Indian survival thriller drama, has already created a buzz on both national and international stages, earning acclaim at various film festivals. With its gripping storyline and outstanding cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajshri Deshpande, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe in lead roles, the film promises to deliver an emotional experience.

The film even received a standing ovation at its premiere screening in Mumbai.

The immersive poster release with a motion logo along with the powerful teaser track sets the stage for an emotionally charged rural experience that will captivate audiences.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj expressed his excitement about the film.

"It's a very special film. I heard Joram's script in 2016 and I was really moved by it. I had concerns about how to shoot with a three-month-old child but her mother and whole team managed the shooting so well and took proper care of the child. I also lost a lot of weight for my character in Joram...it's the best film," he shared.

Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film is under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing mastery of Abhro Banerjee. The soul-stirring music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde.

A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, 'Joram' is set to become a cinematic milestone, eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike and is set to release on December 8.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Manoj will also be seen in other projects including 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

Sharing details about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

Apoorv Singh Karki is directing the film. (ANI)

