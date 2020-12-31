New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): 'The Family Man' actor Manoj Bajpayee has taken a break from work as he is spending some quality time with his family in Goa to welcome 2021.

Bajpayee, who has delivered some of the greatest hits including the much-loved Bhojpuri rap 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' this year, wrapped his work and headed to the coastal state for a relaxed New Year celebration.

The Padma Shri award winning actor is rejoicing in the coastal state with his wife Shabana and daughter Ava in Goa.

"Have been working from 7 am till late in the evening for 3 months needed that small break will be back to work again in a day," the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor said.

"My family loves being in goa so it was an obvious choice," the National Award-winning actor added.

Earlier this week, Bajpayee had announced the new season of his super-hit Amazon Prime Video-based show 'The Family Man.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)