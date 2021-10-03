New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father R K Bajpayee is no more.

According to a source, the actor's Manoj's father breathed his last on Sunday morning. He was 83.

Also Read | Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Son, Questioned by NCB After Drugs Raid at Mumbai Cruise Rave Party – Reports.

Last month, Manoj had travelled to Delhi from Kerala after hearing about the critical condition of his father, who was admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

Director Avinash Das took to Twitter to pay his last respects.

Also Read | Denis Villeneuve Birthday Special: From Blade Runner 2049 to Sicario, 5 Best Films of the Dune Director Ranked According to IMDb.

"Manoj Bhaiya's father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from his son's success. He was a great man," he tweeted.

The funeral of Manoj's father is scheduled to be held at Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)