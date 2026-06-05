Entertainment News | Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor' Song 'Jhagmag Jhagmag Jhilmil Jhilmil' out Now, Javed Akhtar's Lyrics Shine with Courage and Hope

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor' have unveiled a new song titled 'Jhagmag Jhagmag Jhilmil Jhilmil', which features Manoj Bajpayee and the ensemble cast, celebrates themes of courage, resilience and hope, reflecting the spirit of determination at the heart of the film's narrative.

Penned by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Shashwat Singh, the track aims to inspire audiences with its uplifting message and soulful melody.

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Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote, "A melody that shines with courage and hope.... #JhagmagJhagmag OUT NOW. GOVERNOR In cinemas on 12th June, 2026."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZMcifthI9H/?igsh=MWc1MWIxNzgxazN3OA%3D%3D

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'Governor: The Silent Saviour' is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s.

Manoj Bajpayee essays the role of a determined Governor tasked with steering the nation through one of its most turbulent periods.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2026. (ANI)

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