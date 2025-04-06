Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): A prayer meeting for legendary actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on April 4 at the age of 87, was held on Sunday evening.

The prayer meeting, organized by his family to remember the late icon, was attended by several Bollywood celebrities to pay their respects.

Actors Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Farhan Akhtar were among the first to arrive.

Aamir was seen greeting Manoj Kumar's family members outside the venue.

Farhan came along with his mother, Honey Irani.

Jaya Bachchan was also spotted chatting briefly with music director Anu Malik before heading inside.

Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini, was seen folding her hands at the entrance.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who worked closely with Kumar in films like Shaheed, gave a small wave to photographers before entering the hall.

Actress Aruna Irani, who was launched by Kumar in Upkar (1967), was also seen at the venue.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan came with his wife, Pinkie Roshan.

Manoj Kumar was cremated with state honours at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. The funeral was attended by prominent Bollywood figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

The legendary actor and filmmaker passed away at 4:03 a.m. on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s.

The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed. In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer.

His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. (ANI)

