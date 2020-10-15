Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Channelling her love for vintage pictures, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar on Thursday treated fans to a stunning click.

The 23-year-old star posted a monochromatic picture on Instagram in which she struck a candid pose. Embracing her dimpled cheek, Chillar is seen smiling as she looks at the camera while her luscious locks cover half of her face. Sporting a casual avatar, the actor is seen dressed in a white shirt and a black pair of denim as she posed in the backdrop of a tree, reflecting sunlight.

"And this is the part where I pretend this picture is from the archives of many decades ago #vintagelove," wrote the Manushi in the caption to the post.

Celebrity followers including Ayushmann Khurrana and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar adored the beauty queen's picture in the comment section and wrote, "Ghana suthra photo hai beti," that means "very beautiful picture." (ANI)

