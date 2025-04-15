New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recalled the numerous sacrifices of the people for the freedom of India after attending the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of April 13, 1919, the movie introduces Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, a courageous lawyer who challenges the British colonial regime in a legal battle for the victims of the massacre.

After watching the film, Delhi CM recalled the haunting visuals of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as shown in the film and said that many people lost their lives on that unfateful day.

"It is a marvellous movie. I always say that we will never get the chance to die for our country, but we can surely live for our country. So many people sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country, and they got lost in history; we don't even know their names," said CM Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi CM admitted that she got emotional after watching the movie. She further urged people to live and dedicate their lives to their motherland.

"Now, when we are living in an independent country, it is our duty to live for our motherland. To do something for our motherland. 'Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit, aur ye jeevan samarpit. Cahti hoo ki desh ki dharti ki tujhe kuch aur bhi doo (I dedicate my body, mind and life. I wish to give something more to my motherland.) I am very emotional now," added CM Rekha Gupta.

Kesari Chapter 2 will be released on April 18, 2025, following the success of its predecessor, which focused on the Battle of Saragarhi in 2019.

The original Kesari film starred Parineeti Chopra and highlighted the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle.

With Kesari Chapter 2, the filmmakers aim to honor the legacy of India's freedom fighters by showcasing the relentless pursuit of justice and the enduring spirit of resistance against colonial oppression. (ANI)

