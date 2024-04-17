Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Popular Marathi horror-comedy film franchise' Zapatlela' is back with its third part.

On Wednesday, the makers announced the third instalment. They also shared an intriguing poster of the film, which will be helmed by actor-director Mahesh Kothare who directed the previous two instalments. It will be produced by Rajnish Khanuja (Select Media Holdings) along with Mahesh Kothare (Jenma Films International).

Director Mahesh Kothare expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "After the two successful franchises, we owe it to our audience to deliver a compelling story. With a good story in place, 'Zapatlela 3' is poised to take viewers on an enthralling journey."

Adinath Kothare will reprise his role from the previous film with his portrayal as the main lead. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced by the makers.

The film will go on floors by the end of this year. (ANI)

