Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Margot Robbie will surprise fans by making a cameo in the Australian soap opera Neighbours' season finale.

According to Deadline, The I Tonya actor, who played the soap's young Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011, recorded her performance in Los Angeles.

A tweet by the official handle of Neighbours TV confirmed the news, it went like, "Surprise! You didn't think we were done did you?! We're thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale #CelebratingNeighbours"

Singers Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance, who both currently reside in London, will also make appearances in scenes shot there.

When the record-breaking serial opera ends its 37-year run this week, they will appear for one final farewell alongside former stars Jesse Spencer, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, and other actors.

After British broadcaster Channel 5 decided not to renew its contract, the program was cancelled earlier this year. The decision was ultimately made to halt production and bring an innovative era in Australian television to a close, even though the show's creators initially looked for a different broadcaster. (ANI)

