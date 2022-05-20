Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Hollywood star Margot Robbie will be starring in the prequel to 'Ocean's Eleven', a heist comedy about con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino.

According to Variety, the upcoming film is still in development at Warner Bros. and has not been greenlit. Jay Roach will be directing. He has worked with Robbie in the 2019 workplace sexual harassment drama 'Bombshell'.

A name for this prequel has yet not been confirmed but the 2018 gender-swapped reboot of the franchise, which starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, had already taken 'Ocean's Eight'. Hence, the studio may have to settle on another title for Robbie's mission.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to leading the undisclosed cast, Robbie will produce the film through her company Lucky Chap. Roach, whose credits also include "Austin Powers" and "Meet the Fockers," will also serve as a producer. (ANI)

