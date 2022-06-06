Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Maria Bakalova of 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' fame has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a key role in the upcoming 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'.

According to Deadline, filming recently wrapped on the anticipated threequel, which will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Chuk Iwuji. It was revealed last week that 'The Suicide Squad' breakout actor Daniela Melchior has also joined the cast.

Gunn recently teased the involvement of an "unannounced actor" in the film. However, Bakalova's role in the film has been kept under wraps.

While the superhero movie's plot has also not been revealed, past instalments have followed the half-human, half-alien Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Pratt), and his gang of intergalactic criminals as they fend off various threats to their universe. Vol. 3 is set to be the last in Gunn's series of 'Guardians' films.

Production on the Marvel movie kicked off in November of 2021. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith. David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther are co-producers.

As per Deadline, the first two films in the series, 2014's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 2017's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', collectively grossed more than USD 1.6BN worldwide. Vol. 3 is slated to open on May 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Bakalova's upcoming projects include A24's 'Bodies Bodies Bodies', which garnered good reviews at 'SXSW', and 'The Honeymoon', on which she is also a producer. Her previous credits include Judd Apatow's pandemic film 'The Bubble', 'Women Do Cry', 'Last Call', 'Transgression', and 'The Father', reported the outlet. (ANI)

