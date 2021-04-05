Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey, while receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine shot, hit one of her famous high notes.

As per People magazine, the five-time Grammy winner, hit her famous high notes as she celebrated getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She posted a video of the moment to Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Vaccine side effect: G6."

While addressing her 10 million Instagram followers in the video, she spoke over the doctors and said, "They're having a medical narrative but I'm here. Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot. This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don't really think about it."

The mom of two continued, "Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we're still in this battle together."

During her vaccination appointment, she tried to pose with her hand on her hip, but the doctor asked her to relax. She explained, "I'm filming, that's the problem. I'm in my filming stance."

The 'We Belong Together' artist let out a high shriek as the needle went into her shoulder. "It's only part one, it's only part one," she noted. "Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can. We're all in this together, as we've said. Love you much!"

Carey previously posted a video in March 2020 of herself and her twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, both 9, washing their hands while singing the O.D.B. remix of her 1995 single 'Fantasy' for 20 seconds.

As per People magazine, Carey recently admitted that having some downtime from performing during the lockdown has been good for her. She gave a glimpse at her quarantine when she appeared on the podcast Questlove Supreme in January. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)