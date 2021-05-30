Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey, recently showed off her past attempts at 'The Rachel' look from 'Friends' and got a reply from Jennifer Aniston, who played the character for ten seasons on the hit sitcom.

Mariah shared a throwback photograph on her Instagram handle and showed off her attempt at recreating 'The Rachel' a.k.a. Aniston's famous hairdo from when she starred on Friends.

In the image, Carey could be seen performing on stage with wavy locks that are seen up in a half-ponytail. She captioned the post as, "#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo #friends." However, Aniston felt that Carey effortlessly pulled off the hairstyle as she wrote, "LOVE IT," in the comments section of the post.

Carey's tribute to Aniston's television character and her iconic hairdo came after the highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special dropped on HBO Max.

'Friends: The Reunion', hosted by James Corden, saw the show's famous cast, along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright, who shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Walking back onto Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, the former castmates, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Aniston were taken aback by the site of meticulously recreated sets they hadn't visited in 17 years.

It included Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad, Monica and Rachel's apartment, and even Central Perk, where the thrift-store-find orange couch was always reserved for them. (ANI)

