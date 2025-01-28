Los Angeles [US], January 28 (ANI): Musical artist Marie Ulven, aka Girl in Red, is all set to make her feature debut as the lead in Maipo Film's "Low Expectations," the upcoming first feature from director Eivind Landsvik.

While "Low Expectations" represents Landsvik's first foray into feature-length filmmaking, it comes with a great deal of buzz following the success of his short film "Tits" at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, as per Variety.

Also Read | 'Deva': Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde Promote Their Movie in Style at Delhi's Sharda University (Watch Videos).

"Low Expectations" revolves around Maja, a 29-year-old artist who, after years of intense success, finds herself at a breaking point. Forced to put her career on hold, Maja returns home, depressed and broke, and takes a job at a high school. The film explores her journey of self-discovery as she navigates the harsh realities of everyday life.

On working with Ulven, director Landsvik said, "I knew her as a great musician and was really pleased to find out Marie also has a rare gift as an actor. She has so much to offer this film, and I am grateful she wants to share her talent with us."

Also Read | 'Melo Movie': Choi Woo-Shik and Park Bo-Young's Netflix Drama Is All About Rekindled Love and Second Chances - Here's Why It's the Perfect Valentine's Day Watch!.

Produced by Maipo Film in collaboration with Snowglobe ("The Worst Person in the World") in Denmark, "Low Expectations" promises to be a compelling exploration of ambition, burnout and the quest for happiness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)