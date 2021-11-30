Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Marilyn Manson's home was raided by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez said a search warrant was served on the home of Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner. She would give no further details, as per legal documents obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Special Victims Unit detectives went to the shock rocker's home in West Hollywood early Monday morning, executing a search warrant.

Reportedly, Marilyn was not home at the time and law enforcement forced entry with a warrant in hand.

Sources also told TMZ, say the search warrant is in connection to ongoing probes into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn and police seized media storage units, including hard drives, which will be reviewed before the case is submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Sheriff's Department said in February that its detectives had begun investigating Marilyn over reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

Several women have publicly alleged this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Marilyn around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have filed lawsuits.

Marilyn's attorney Howard E. King declined immediate comment. Marilyn has denied the allegations too.

The 52-year-old shock rocker's former fiancee, Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, named him as her abuser for the first time in an Instagram post in February.

In May, 'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco also sued Marilyn in federal court, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Bianco alleged that Marilyn violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England for non-existent roles in music videos and movies. She also alleged that he deprived her of food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night.

Marilyn's former assistant also accused him of sexual assault, battery and harassment in her own lawsuit. (ANI)

