Los Angeles [US], February 4 (ANI): Actor Mark Strong has joined the cast of Apple TV+ series adaptation of "Neuromancer".

As per Variety, Strong will feature alongside previously announced leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the show, which is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. It was picked up to series at Apple in February 2024.

The show follows "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

Strong's recent TV credits include the shows "Dune: Prophecy" and "The Penguin" for Max and HBO, respectively. He has also starred in shows like "Temple," "Low Winter Sun," And "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance." Strong is primarily known for his film roles, which include the "Kingsman" franchise, "Tar," "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," and "1917."

"Neuromancer" was Gibson's debut novel that helped birth the cyberpunk genre. It was first published in 1984 and went on to receive a Hugo Award, a Nebula Award, and the Philip K Dick Award. (ANI)

